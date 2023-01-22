Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State

Several Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with a layer of ice on...
Several Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with a layer of ice on roads and now falling snow.(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with at least two inches of snow on the ground.

Most are at Level one or two, or simply issuing a “Snow Emergency.”

A Level 3 snow emergency is the highest one that can be issued.

It means all roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

Here are all the local cities and counties currently under a snow emergency. These will remain in effect until further notice unless otherwise noted:

OHIO

  • Butler County: Level one emergency
  • Hamilton County: Level 2 emergency

Indiana

  • Dearborn County: Upgraded to an “Orange” travel watch.

>> School closings/delays <<

An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Here are the various levels of snow emergencies:

  • Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully.
  • Level 2: Roads are hazardous and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
  • Level 3: All roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Bodies found in Mexico likely missing Cincinnati architect, fiancée
From left to right: Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker, Kelly McSean and Dakota Pace. They escaped...
4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County
Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of...
‘They took in our brother:’ Bills players grapple with Bengals matchup, shared trauma
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
All 5 inmates captured after St. Francois County, Mo. escape; 4 found in Ohio

Latest News

Jeff Ruby's prepares food for Bengals game day
Jeff Ruby's prepares food for Bengals game day
5 inches of snow in Hamilton
Game dey snow pics
Fans at Maloney's in Delhi get excited for Bengals-Bills playoff game
Fans at Maloney's in Delhi get excited for Bengals-Bills playoff game
B-line NKY gets ready to welcome Bengals fans
B-line NKY gets ready to welcome Bengals fans
Smoke Justis in Covington cooks up tailgating staples
Smoke Justis in Covington cooks up tailgating staples