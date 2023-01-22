LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with at least two inches of snow on the ground.

Most are at Level one or two, or simply issuing a “Snow Emergency.”

A Level 3 snow emergency is the highest one that can be issued.

It means all roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

Here are all the local cities and counties currently under a snow emergency. These will remain in effect until further notice unless otherwise noted:

OHIO

Butler County: Level one emergency

Hamilton County: Level 2 emergency

Indiana

Dearborn County: Upgraded to an “Orange” travel watch.

An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Here are the various levels of snow emergencies:

Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully.

Level 2: Roads are hazardous and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

