Local bar preps for Sunday’s big game with a new game day tradition

Local bar prepping for Sunday's big game
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST BERNARD (WXIX) - A local brewery is ready for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Divisional Round game with the Bengals and the Bills, and they are celebrating with new beers and a tradition called “Wie Day.”

Wiedemann Brewery in St. Bernard started its “Wie Day” tradition last week, and here’s where the name originated.

“That would be from John, our owner who came out with that fabulous twist on ‘Who Dey’ and incorporated Wiedemann Beer into that,” explained Wiedemann Brewery Event Coordinator, Laura Mosley.

The team at Wiedemann Brewery in St. Bernard says they are always filled with customers on game day and they consider their bar “the gameday go-to bar in the Queen City.”

“We want people to come out because we’re going to have food specials, wings especially, and they’re really good, and our Tiger Strip beer in honor of the Bengals,” Mosley said. “Can’t beat that.”

Mosley said the brewery will “serve as Paycor for all fans looking to watch the game,” and one customer says he will be front and center.

“It’s a neighborhood bar, in my opinion, the best draft beer in the city for a craft brewery, and we just love coming down here. The food is good, the beer is good and friendly people,” Mark Hollstegge said.

Typically, Mark Hollstegge is at Paycor Stadium on game day, but with the Bengals in Buffalo on Sunday, he says Wiedemann will serve as his new Paycor.

Hollstegge also said that the change of scenery doesn’t bother him at all, especially with the Bengals’ success rate over the last two years.

“Joe Burrow is an icon, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow. I think they’re going to win. After 32 painful years, the past two years have been absolutely beautiful. I can tell you that,” Hollstegge said.

Wiedemann Brewery opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday with live music and draft specials.

For more information, visit Wiedemann Brewery’s website.

