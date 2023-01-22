Metro suspends fares Sunday due to weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Metro is suspending their fares Sunday so that crews can clear the roads.

Hamilton County is under a level 2 snow emergency.

The National Weather Service is reporting that most of the Tri-State will expect between three to six inches of snow.

Metro will continue to operate, but customers should expect detours and delays.

The suspension is effective immediately and will run until midnight.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.