Metro suspends fares Sunday due to weather

Cincinnati Metro is suspending their fares Sunday due to the weather.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Metro is suspending their fares Sunday so that crews can clear the roads.

Hamilton County is under a level 2 snow emergency.

The National Weather Service is reporting that most of the Tri-State will expect between three to six inches of snow.

Metro will continue to operate, but customers should expect detours and delays.

The suspension is effective immediately and will run until midnight.

