Round Two: Bengals head to Kansas City for AFC Championship game

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a familiar scene next Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals return to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The Bengals’ path to Super Bowl LVII is nearly identical to last season’s playoff run.

Cincinnati hosted a first-round playoff game each year before getting a road win to set up a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Joe Burrow and the Bengals went into snowy Buffalo Sunday and took down Josh Allen and the Bills.

An important storyline going into next week’s game will be the health of Mahomes.

The Chiefs’ star quarterback sustained a high ankle sprain in their game on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes is expected to play in the AFC title game, according to the Associated Press. He sustained a high ankle sprain in their game on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bengals have already played the Chiefs once this season. Cincinnati won the Dec. 4 matchup, 27-24, at Paycor Stadium in the regular season.

Burrow is the only quarterback to play Mahomes multiple times and be undefeated (3-0) in head-to-head matchups, including the 2022 AFC Championship game.

Sunday’s game in Kansas City between the Bengals and Chiefs starts at 6:30 p.m.

