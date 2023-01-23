Abercrombie & Fitch moving to new Kenwood Towne Centre location. Here’s what we know

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - An Ohio-based national retailer is staying in Cincinnati, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Abercrombie & Fitch notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Jan. 12 that it would close its store at the Kenwood Towne Centre. However, despite the filing saying “the planned action is expected to be permanent and the named store will be closed in its entirety,” the business will open in a new location within the mall, according to Mackenzie Gusweiler, a representative for the company.

Lindsay Kahn, public relations director for Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, confirmed the news to The Enquirer.

An opening date for the store has yet to be announced, but Gusweiler said Abercrombie & Fitch hopes to open the new location by summer. The Hollister store at Kenwood remains open.

Fifty-nine employees were retained from the previous Abercrombie & Fitch store, and they are currently working at other regional locations. They will move to the new Kenwood mall store once it opens.

