Bengals deliver Game Balls after big Buffalo win

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals game day tradition continues with three game balls given away locally after the team’s 27-10 win in Buffalo Sunday.

Coach Zac Taylor walked into Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday with the second game ball out of six that will be given away, much to the delight of cheering fans.

“They gotta play us… in the snow!” the ball read.

Taylor told fans how much he appreciated them and their support: “Whatever you’re wearing right now, same bar, next Sunday!”

Oak Tavern in Oakley received another game ball. Bengals OL Ted Karras delivered it to a bar full of screaming fans.

A third game ball went to Gypsys, in Covington Kentucky Mainstrasse, according to their post on Facebook:

“We are so friggin pumped to receive a @bengals game ball after that decisive win over the bills! We wouldn’t have it without all the amazing people that stop into Gypsy’s and cheer this team on! Thank you Cincinnati Bengals, and thank you fans that come out every week and watch the game with us! WHO DEY!”

The Bengals advance now to the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row.

They play Sunday night against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

