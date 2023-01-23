Contests
Bengals now betting favorite to win AFC Championship game

Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the first half of the game...
Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the first half of the game against Buffalo in Highmark Stadium.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In roughly 24 hours since the AFC Championship game was set, the Bengals have now overtaken the Chiefs as the favorites for Sunday’s game.

FanDuel, Bet MGM and numerous sportsbooks have the Bengals as 1-point favorites to beat the Chiefs in Kansas City for the AFC title.

The initial spread opened at Chiefs -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite being the favorites to win on Sunday, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs with better odds (+260) to win Super Bowl LVII than the Bengals (+270). The Eagles remain the overall favorites at +240.

