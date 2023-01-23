Bengals now betting favorite to win AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In roughly 24 hours since the AFC Championship game was set, the Bengals have now overtaken the Chiefs as the favorites for Sunday’s game.

FanDuel, Bet MGM and numerous sportsbooks have the Bengals as 1-point favorites to beat the Chiefs in Kansas City for the AFC title.

The initial spread opened at Chiefs -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite being the favorites to win on Sunday, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs with better odds (+260) to win Super Bowl LVII than the Bengals (+270). The Eagles remain the overall favorites at +240.

🚨 The Bengals are now 1-pt favorites in the AFC Championship game @DKSportsbook



The line opened at Chiefs -3 pic.twitter.com/Fn3A7dsEn4 — br_betting (@br_betting) January 23, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.