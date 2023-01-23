Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Billy Idol comes to Cincinnati as part of world tour

Billy Idol will be coming to Cincinnati in May as a part of his world tour.
Billy Idol will be coming to Cincinnati in May as a part of his world tour.(Billy Idol's Facebook page)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -British rocker Billy Idol is making his way to Cincinnati in May as part of his world tour.

The “Rebel Yell” singer will be performing at PNC Pavillion on Saturday, May 6, and will be joined by his guitarist of 40 years, Steve Stevens.

Idol will be performing his hit songs and tracks from his latest project, The Cage EP, released through Dark Horse Records.

He is known for his hits such as “White Wedding,” “Mony Mony,” and “Dancing with Myself.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday through Ticketmaster.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Between 1-6 inches of snowfall fell across the Tri-state Sunday before game time.
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
One of the Cincinnati Bengals game balls from their big win in Buffalo Sunday night went to...
Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’

Latest News

TT's Take: 'The Best Man: The final chapters' streaming on Peacock
TT's Take: 'The Best Man: The final chapters' streaming on Peacock
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson gets engaged to girlfriend Sharelle Rosado. (Photo:...
She said ‘yes!’ Chad Johnson gets engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
TT's Take: 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' now streaming
TT's Take: 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' now streaming
TT's Take: 'The Whale' now in select theaters
TT's Take: 'The Whale' now in select theaters