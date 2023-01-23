Billy Idol comes to Cincinnati as part of world tour
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -British rocker Billy Idol is making his way to Cincinnati in May as part of his world tour.
The “Rebel Yell” singer will be performing at PNC Pavillion on Saturday, May 6, and will be joined by his guitarist of 40 years, Steve Stevens.
Idol will be performing his hit songs and tracks from his latest project, The Cage EP, released through Dark Horse Records.
He is known for his hits such as “White Wedding,” “Mony Mony,” and “Dancing with Myself.”
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday through Ticketmaster.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.