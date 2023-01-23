Billy Idol comes to Cincinnati as part of world tour

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -British rocker Billy Idol is making his way to Cincinnati in May as part of his world tour.

The “Rebel Yell” singer will be performing at PNC Pavillion on Saturday, May 6, and will be joined by his guitarist of 40 years, Steve Stevens.

Idol will be performing his hit songs and tracks from his latest project, The Cage EP, released through Dark Horse Records.

He is known for his hits such as “White Wedding,” “Mony Mony,” and “Dancing with Myself.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday through Ticketmaster.

Spring tour dates announced! Ticket & VIP Package presales (except 3/20 & 5/20) run from Wed, Jan 25 at 10 am local venue time until Thu, Jan 26 at 10 pm local venue time. Visit https://t.co/lH816TTHj8 for ticket links. Use presale passcode: CAGE23 pic.twitter.com/tij6qkMAJy — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 23, 2023

