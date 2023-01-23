Burrow’s ‘better send those refunds’ comment becoming city’s battle cry

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s postgame comments following Sunday’s win in Buffalo are turning into a battle cry across Cincinnati.

Much of the talk going into the Bengals-Bills game was about how the NFL advised the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills to begin selling tickets for a potential AFC Championship game in Atlanta.

Standing in the way of a Bills-Chiefs conference title game - Burrow and the Bengals. It was an all-around dominating performance Sunday by the Bengals as they defeated the Bills 27-10 in snowy Buffalo.

Following the win, CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson asked Burrow if the team found motivation in the fact that tickets were being sold for a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game.

Burrow’s response: “Better send those refunds.”

That message is reverberating throughout Cincinnati now and is even the feature of a new shirt at Cincy Shirts.

The clothing company is selling “Better send those refund$” shirts online and in their three store stores.

Cincy Shirts said a portion of the proceeds from each shirt will go to The Joe Burrow Foundation.

Bengals players sound off on league selling Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game tickets:

"You think that's not disrespectful?"



"Better send those refunds."



