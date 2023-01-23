Contests
Burrow’s ‘better send those refunds’ comment becoming city’s battle cry

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s postgame comments following Sunday’s win in Buffalo are turning into a battle cry across Cincinnati.

Much of the talk going into the Bengals-Bills game was about how the NFL advised the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills to begin selling tickets for a potential AFC Championship game in Atlanta.

Standing in the way of a Bills-Chiefs conference title game - Burrow and the Bengals. It was an all-around dominating performance Sunday by the Bengals as they defeated the Bills 27-10 in snowy Buffalo.

Following the win, CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson asked Burrow if the team found motivation in the fact that tickets were being sold for a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game.

Burrow’s response: “Better send those refunds.”

That message is reverberating throughout Cincinnati now and is even the feature of a new shirt at Cincy Shirts.

The clothing company is selling “Better send those refund$” shirts online and in their three store stores.

Cincy Shirts said a portion of the proceeds from each shirt will go to The Joe Burrow Foundation.

Bengals players sound off on league selling Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game tickets:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

