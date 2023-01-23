No relaxing: Coach Taylor speaks on mindset heading into AFC Championship

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows all too well that the job is not finished and the team can’t afford to relax after Sunday’s win in Buffalo.

Taylor met with the media Monday following the win in snowy Buffalo.

The Bengals coach said his guys know just how hard it is to get to this point of the season. When one loss ends the season, Taylor said “there’s no relaxing” this week.

