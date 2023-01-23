Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

No relaxing: Coach Taylor speaks on mindset heading into AFC Championship

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during the Bill's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows all too well that the job is not finished and the team can’t afford to relax after Sunday’s win in Buffalo.

Taylor met with the media Monday following the win in snowy Buffalo.

The Bengals coach said his guys know just how hard it is to get to this point of the season. When one loss ends the season, Taylor said “there’s no relaxing” this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Between 1-6 inches of snowfall fell across the Tri-state Sunday before game time.
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of...
‘They took in our brother:’ Bills players grapple with Bengals matchup, shared trauma

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) limps back to the huddle against the...
Chiefs coach Andy Reid gives update on Mahomes’ status for Bengals game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow’s two-word Instagram post a possible shot at NFL
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL...
Burrow’s ‘better send those refunds’ comment becoming city’s battle cry
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff...
‘High demand’ for Bengals-Chiefs tickets limits availability on Ticketmaster