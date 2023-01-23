Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian business with people inside

Daniel Beckjord, 33, was arrested after shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant on Sunday...
Daniel Beckjord, 33, was arrested after shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant on Sunday evening, according to court documents.(Hamilton County Jail)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into an Evandale Asian business with people inside, according to court documents.

Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.

After the first few rounds, witnesses in the parking lot say they saw Beckjord walk around the building and began shooting again.

An affidavit said that nine people were hiding in a locked bathroom inside the business during the shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Beckjord in the parking lot with a pistol in his hand.

While in custody, the suspect allegedly made several comments that “did not seem to make sense,” police said.

According to officers, the suspect said he was at the business because he was the “President of Tokyo” and that “Tokyo Foods” was “not in compliance.”

It is unknown at this time whether this was a targeted attack.

The 33-year-old is being charged with five counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm and inducing panic.

Hamilton County Court Judge Ted Berry set Beckjord’s bond at $10,000.

He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with a layer of ice on...
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Between 1-6 inches of snowfall fell across the Tri-state Sunday before game time.
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of...
‘They took in our brother:’ Bills players grapple with Bengals matchup, shared trauma

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff...
‘High demand’ for Bengals-Chiefs tickets limits availability on Ticketmaster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walk on the...
Fashion Statement: Superstar dads talk Joe, Ja’Marr connection, swag
The Hamilton County Justice Center is limiting prisoner intake overnight, a sheriff's...
Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake amid staffing shortage
Bengals fans shop at pro shop after playoff win
Bengals fans shop at pro shop after playoff win