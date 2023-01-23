Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside, according to court documents.

Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Uncle Yip’s Asian restaurant on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.

After the first few rounds, witnesses in the parking lot say they saw Beckjord walk around the restaurant and begin to shoot into the building again.

An affidavit said that nine people were hiding in a locked bathroom inside Uncle Yip’s during the shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Beckjord in the parking lot with a pistol in his hand.

While in custody, the suspect allegedly made several comments that “did not seem to make sense,” police said.

According to officers, the suspect said he was at the business because he was the “President of Tokyo” and that “Tokyo foods” was “not in compliance.”

It is unknown at this time whether this was a targeted attack.

The 33-year-old is being charged with five counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm and inducing panic.

He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

