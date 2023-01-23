FIRST ALERT : Light snow will bring slick spots to the Tri-State this morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY --- MONDAY MORNING

Scattered to numerous snow showers can be expected for the morning commute. Light snow accumulations will be possible which may cause a few slick spots on untreated surfaces. Use caution if traveling this morning.

Monday will stay chilly with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s as cloudy skies gradually become partly cloudy late in the day. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, though milder air moves in with highs back in the mid 40s.

We’re keeping a close eye on late Tuesday night through Thursday morning as disruptive weather is possible. As a result, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. The location of the system and timing of the system moving in is still in question, but rain and snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday night through Wednesday evening before changing back over to light snow showers. The rain showers could be moderate at times, and if it changes over to snow, could cause some slick spots on roadways during the morning and evening commute. Stay tuned as we get closer to the middle of next week!

Thursday and Friday will be cloudy with isolated snow flurries on and off through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s and lows will be in the mid-to-upper 20s. It’ll also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour to bring wind chills in the 20s. Milder air returns for next weekend ahead of rain chances Sunday into the following week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.