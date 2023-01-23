First Alert Weather Day: Snow for morning rush

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is falling across the Tri-State for the morning rush Monday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Light accumulations are possible as well as slick spots on bridges and other elevated and/or untreated surfaces.

Temperatures are in the low 30s right now. The low at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is expected to fall to 29 degrees by daybreak.

Some school districts are closed or delayed the start of classes.

Monday’s snow comes after some 4-6 inches fell across most parts of the Tri-State Sunday, much more than originally expected.

Monday will be a cold day with highs only making it into the mid-to-upper 30s.

The morning low will bottom out in the upper 20s again Tuesday before milder air returns.

The high Tuesday will push into the 40s.

The FOX19 Now Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the radar late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Disruptive weather is possible.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as a result.

Rain and snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday night through Wednesday evening before changing back over to light snow showers.

These showers could be moderate at times, and if this system changes to snow, this could cause some slick spots on roads for both the morning and evening commutes.

A Winter Storm Watch already has been issued for parts of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, in southeastern Indiana.

The advisory covers Fayette, Union and Wayne counties Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Up to 4 to 7 inches of heavy, heavy wet is possible, making travel very difficult, especially during the Wednesday morning commute.

Snow will begin to mix with rain Wednesday morning and could change to all rain by Wednesday afternoon.

