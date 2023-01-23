Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

First Alert Weather Day: Snow for morning rush

Snow is falling across the Tri-State for the morning rush Monday, making it a FOX19 NOW First...
Snow is falling across the Tri-State for the morning rush Monday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is falling across the Tri-State for the morning rush Monday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Light accumulations are possible as well as slick spots on bridges and other elevated and/or untreated surfaces.

Temperatures are in the low 30s right now. The low at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is expected to fall to 29 degrees by daybreak.

Some school districts are closed or delayed the start of classes.

LIST: School Closings & Delays

Monday’s snow comes after some 4-6 inches fell across most parts of the Tri-State Sunday, much more than originally expected.

Monday will be a cold day with highs only making it into the mid-to-upper 30s.

The morning low will bottom out in the upper 20s again Tuesday before milder air returns.

The high Tuesday will push into the 40s.

The FOX19 Now Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the radar late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Disruptive weather is possible.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as a result.

Rain and snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday night through Wednesday evening before changing back over to light snow showers.

These showers could be moderate at times, and if this system changes to snow, this could cause some slick spots on roads for both the morning and evening commutes.

A Winter Storm Watch already has been issued for parts of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, in southeastern Indiana.

The advisory covers Fayette, Union and Wayne counties Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Up to 4 to 7 inches of heavy, heavy wet is possible, making travel very difficult, especially during the Wednesday morning commute.

Snow will begin to mix with rain Wednesday morning and could change to all rain by Wednesday afternoon.

Stay tuned as we get closer to the middle of next week!

Be sure to stay up on the latest forecast and alerts in your area by downloading our free weather app.

Hold your phone's camera up to this logo and you will be able to download the FOX19 NOW weather...
Hold your phone's camera up to this logo and you will be able to download the FOX19 NOW weather app to your phone.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with a layer of ice on...
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Between 1-6 inches of snowfall fell across the Tri-state Sunday before game time.
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of...
‘They took in our brother:’ Bills players grapple with Bengals matchup, shared trauma

Latest News

The Hamilton County Justice Center is limiting prisoner intake overnight, a sheriff's...
Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake amid staffing shortage
The Cincinnati Museum Center is free this week in celebration of the Bengals/Bills win.
Museum Center free this week to celebrate Bengals victory
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback...
Round Two: Bengals head to Kansas City for AFC Championship game
Between 1-6 inches of snowfall fell across the Tri-state Sunday before game time.
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State