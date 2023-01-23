Hamilton County jail closed overnight due to lack of staffing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center’s prisoner intake section is closed until 7 a.m. Monday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW.

We reached out late Sunday after receiving multiple tips that the jail was not taking prisoners overnight due to a lack of staffing.

An all-county broadcast about it went out to all law enforcement in Hamilton County around 8:30 p.m. that only violent offenders would be accepted between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s spokeswoman, Kyla Woods, did not state the reason why in her statement to FOX19 NOW or confirm that violent inmates would be booked into the jail only if law enforcement agencies made appointments first.

Minutes later, she sent out the same statement to all other media in Greater Cincinnati.

“Intake at the Hamilton County Justice Center is closed until 7 a.m. but we will accept individuals who fall in these three categories: Physical Arrest (in which they may pose a threat to the public); Felony, or Violent Offense,” Woods told FOX19 NOW.

“Law enforcement agencies are aware that they have the option to cite an individual and assign a court date for any charges that do not fall in the three categories listed above.

“That is all we have to release at this time.”

This comes as:

Woods recently confirmed to FOX19 NOW “we are currently understaffed” when we asked about staffing shortages of corrections officers at the jail

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey calls for dropping the current requirement that Ohio’s police academy recruits pass a physical fitness test to get more people working as corrections officers.

rape investigation is underway by the sheriff’s office after an inmate reported being raped at the justice center early Jan 4 by her cellmate “who is a biological male who identified as a female and is believed to be in some stage of gender transition,” court records show. No charges have been filed.

The county jail listed the accused inmate as a female and the state prison system, where the accused inmate is now, lists the person as male.

The accused inmate is 6-foot-3 and weighs 200 pounds and the accuser is 4-foot-11 and weighs 160, an incident report shows.

The sheriff’s office has been tight-lipped about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

Here’s the number of corrections officers working at the jail by year’s end since 2019, according to Woods as of Jan. 10:

2019 – 304

2020 – 304

2021 - 327 uniformed staff and 60 support staff

2022 - Approximately 250 Corrections Officers

We told Woods earlier this month we heard the jail is supposed to have 342 correction officers but there are 240 and two floors are now closed due to staffing issues. We asked if this was accurate and if this was what they would consider any kind of a dire staffing shortage. She did not respond to those specific questions.

She did release, also at our request, the number of inmates housed in the justice center during that same time period:

2019: 1,425

2020: 1,282

2021: 1,236

2022: 1,158

