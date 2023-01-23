Contests
Heavy, wet snowfall for some in the Tri-State early Wednesday

Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the Tri-State
Snowfall totals will range between a trace to over 5" in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day continues as several counties remain in a Winter Storm Warning.

Between 1″ to 2″ of snow is expected to accumulate around downtown Cincinnati, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team. A few miles north of downtown will likely get between 2″ to 4″ of heavy, wet snow.

Further north, between Cincinnati and Dayton, as much as 6″ is expected to fall.

Southeast Indiana and west central Ohio are expected to get more snowfall than other areas. The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team forecasts between 3″ to 6″ for those parts.

Several Indiana and Ohio counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

  • Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery and Warren counties in Ohio
  • Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in Indiana

FOX19 NOW’s Jordan Vilines is in Butler County where she says the roads are slushy.

FOX19 NOW’s Drew Amman said road conditions off I-74 west and State Route 1 in Saint Leon were slick in spots with low visibility.

Northern Kentucky was not expected to get near the snowfall as those to the west and north.

Expected snowfall totals for Northern Kentucky and southwest Ohio were between 1-3″, the FOX19 NOW weather team forecasts.

Cincinnati’s Department of Public Services (DPS) crews began pretreating roads at 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can follow the city’s snowplow tracker in real-time, here.

