Heavy, wet snowfall for some in the Tri-State early Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day continues as several counties remain in a Winter Storm Warning.

Between 1″ to 2″ of snow is expected to accumulate around downtown Cincinnati, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team. A few miles north of downtown will likely get between 2″ to 4″ of heavy, wet snow.

Further north, between Cincinnati and Dayton, as much as 6″ is expected to fall.

[Closings & Delays]

Southeast Indiana and west central Ohio are expected to get more snowfall than other areas. The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team forecasts between 3″ to 6″ for those parts.

Several Indiana and Ohio counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery and Warren counties in Ohio

Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in Indiana

FOX19 NOW’s Jordan Vilines is in Butler County where she says the roads are slushy.

Roads are especially slushy here in Butler County off Liberty Way. We have LIVE team coverage throughout the morning on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8RsaGDnNZu — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) January 25, 2023

FOX19 NOW’s Drew Amman said road conditions off I-74 west and State Route 1 in Saint Leon were slick in spots with low visibility.

Some really tough conditions this morning including slick spots and low visibility. This is just off 74 W and State Route 1 in the Saint Leon area @fox19 pic.twitter.com/2yhMhu0Ony — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) January 25, 2023

Northern Kentucky was not expected to get near the snowfall as those to the west and north.

Expected snowfall totals for Northern Kentucky and southwest Ohio were between 1-3″, the FOX19 NOW weather team forecasts.

[FOX19 First Alert Weather]

Cincinnati’s Department of Public Services (DPS) crews began pretreating roads at 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can follow the city’s snowplow tracker in real-time, here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.