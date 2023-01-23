Contests
‘High demand’ for Bengals-Chiefs tickets limits availability on Ticketmaster

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.(KAREEM ELGAZZAR/THE ENQUIRER)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Tickets for Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game are in “high demand” on at least one online secondary market.

Fans wanting to buy through Ticketmaster are being placed in a queue due to the number of people wanting tickets.

Ticketmaster posted this update at 11:25 a.m. Monday:

“If you are unable to find tickets today, we recommend checking back frequently as additional tickets may become available.”

If you don’t want to wait in line on Ticketmaster, other online retailers have tickets listed for sale.

Stubhub has AFC Championship game tickets starting at $377.

Lower-priced tickets can be found on SeatGeek.

One ticket is listed at $322, but that is on the Chiefs’ sideline of the stadium. The lowest-priced tickets to seat on the Bengals’ side of the field are listed at $331 (section 306) and $336 (section 305) on SeatGeek.

Round Two: Bengals head to Kansas City for AFC Championship game

The rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

