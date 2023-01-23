Contests
Joe Burrow’s two-word Instagram post a possible shot at NFL

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and the Bengals crashed any potential hope the NFL had for a Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game.

Following Sunday’s 27-10 win in snowy Buffalo, Burrow alluded to the league’s advice to the Chiefs and Bills that they should begin to sell tickets to the conference title game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bengals had lost.

From his postgame “better send those refunds” comment to his “uninvited guests” post on Instagram, Burrow is making his opinion clear on the failed neutral site AFC Championship game.

