Joe Burrow’s two-word Instagram post a possible shot at NFL

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and the Bengals crashed any potential hope the NFL had for a Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game.

Following Sunday’s 27-10 win in snowy Buffalo, Burrow alluded to the league’s advice to the Chiefs and Bills that they should begin to sell tickets to the conference title game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bengals had lost.

From his postgame “better send those refunds” comment to his “uninvited guests” post on Instagram, Burrow is making his opinion clear on the failed neutral site AFC Championship game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.