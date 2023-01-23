Chiefs coach Andy Reid gives update on Mahomes’ status for Bengals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is going to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday.

Mahomes, the virtual lock for this season’s MVP, sustained a high ankle sprain in their game on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs QB left the team’s Divisional Round game briefly before returning to the field, visibly hobbled at times.

Coach Reid said Mahomes “worked on the treatment and is doing ok,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He further said Mahomes is “gonna play” in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Bengals in Kansas City, per Rapoport.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that QB Patrick Mahomes "worked hard on the treatment and is doing OK." Asked about his status, Reid says he's "gonna play" and that this isn't as serious as the one Mahomes suffered in 2019. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.