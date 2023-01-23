Contests
Chiefs coach Andy Reid gives update on Mahomes’ status for Bengals game


Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) limps back to the huddle against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is going to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday.

Mahomes, the virtual lock for this season’s MVP, sustained a high ankle sprain in their game on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs QB left the team’s Divisional Round game briefly before returning to the field, visibly hobbled at times.

Coach Reid said Mahomes “worked on the treatment and is doing ok,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He further said Mahomes is “gonna play” in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Bengals in Kansas City, per Rapoport.

