Man shot and killed in Elmwood Place, sheriff says

Hamilton County deputies and St. Bernard police were at the scene of a homicide in Elmwood...
Hamilton County deputies and St. Bernard police were at the scene of a homicide in Elmwood Place Saturday morning.(Atlanta News First)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was killed in Elmwood Place Saturday morning, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

McGuffey says that St. Bernard police were initially patroling Elmwood Place when they were called to the 5800 block of Vine Street around 1:30 a.m.

Officers then requested that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section report to the scene.

Once detectives arrived, they found Ross Hudson, 36, with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Deputies have not stated if they have a suspect.

The homicide unit is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 513-586-5533 or Crime-stoppers at 513-352-3040.

