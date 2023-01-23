As much as 6″ of snow possible for parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parts of the Tri-State could see as much as 6″ of snow with the incoming winter storm.

Southeast Indiana and west central Ohio are expected to get more snowfall than other areas. The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team forecasts between 3″ to 6″ for those parts.

Several Indiana and Ohio counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery and Warren counties in Ohio

Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in Indiana

Northern Kentucky is not expected to get near the snowfall as those to the west and north.

Expected snowfall totals for Northern Kentucky and southwest Ohio is 1-3″, the FOX19 NOW weather team forecasts.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the following counties:

Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana

Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll Kenton, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky

Brown, Clermont, Clinton and Highland counties in Ohio.

Because the weather will affect the morning commute, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

UPDATE: Adjusted our snow totals to reflect more of what the European model is saying - 3-6" in areas under a WINTER STORM WARNING (SE Indiana and west central Ohio). A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for N Kentucky and central and SW Ohio for 1-3" of snow possible. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/dg0MEuaRC8 — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 24, 2023

This will be the third round of snow to hit the Tri-State in as many days.

On Sunday, four to six inches of snow fell across most of the Tri-State.

