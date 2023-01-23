Contests
Museum Center free this week to celebrate Bengals victory

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center is offering free admission this week to celebrate the Bengals’ playoff win.

The free admission days are Monday, Jan. 23, Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27, according to Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Cody Hefner.

The promotion began as a discount of $1 off for every point the Bengals won by, and the 17-point victory over the Bills makes admission free every day that the museum is open this week.

The museum is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information, visit the Museum Center’s website.

