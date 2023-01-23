New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attention Bengals who are planning to follow the team to Kansas City for the AFC Championship have a new way to get there.

United Airlines has announced it’s adding a nonstop flight from CVG to Kansas City.

The flight leaves CVG at 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Jan. 28, and arrives in Kansas City at 1:50 p.m. CST.

The return flight leaves Kansas City at 7:45 a.m. CST on Monday, Jan. 30, and arrives at CVG at 10:14 a.m. CST

Fans may book flights now at united.com

Prices for the nonstop flight range from $1,139 roundtrip to $1,539 roundtrip.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.