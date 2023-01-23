Contests
New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City

A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attention Bengals who are planning to follow the team to Kansas City for the AFC Championship have a new way to get there.

United Airlines has announced it’s adding a nonstop flight from CVG to Kansas City.

The flight leaves CVG at 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Jan. 28, and arrives in Kansas City at 1:50 p.m. CST.

The return flight leaves Kansas City at 7:45 a.m. CST on Monday, Jan. 30, and arrives at CVG at 10:14 a.m. CST

Fans may book flights now at united.com

Prices for the nonstop flight range from $1,139 roundtrip to $1,539 roundtrip.

