New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attention Bengals who are planning to follow the team to Kansas City for the AFC Championship have a new way to get there.
United Airlines has announced it’s adding a nonstop flight from CVG to Kansas City.
The flight leaves CVG at 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Jan. 28, and arrives in Kansas City at 1:50 p.m. CST.
The return flight leaves Kansas City at 7:45 a.m. CST on Monday, Jan. 30, and arrives at CVG at 10:14 a.m. CST
Fans may book flights now at united.com
Prices for the nonstop flight range from $1,139 roundtrip to $1,539 roundtrip.
