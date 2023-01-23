Police arrest 21-year-old involved in fatal Dry Ridge shooting

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky man was charged with murder Monday after a shooting broke out in Nicholas County, according to Kentucky State Police Post 6.

Dalton Barker, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot Frisco Johnson on Cassidy Creek Road Sunday evening, police said.

Officers say they were dispatched to the shooting at approximately 9:18 p.m. where they found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Bourbon Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 10:21 p.m., Kentucky State Police said.

Post 6 detectives conducted a murder investigation and charged Barker with murder and tampering with physical evidence, police stated.

He is currently being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center without bond.

The shooting is still under investigation.

