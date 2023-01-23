Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Winter Storm Watch for several counties starting Tuesday night

The Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for several counties starting late Tuesday night.
The Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for several counties starting late Tuesday night.(Pablo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties in the Tri-State.

The Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for the following counties starting late Tuesday night:

  • Butler County
  • Clinton County
  • Warren County
  • Union County, Indiana

Heavy-wet snow mixed with some sleet at times is possible.

Two to four inches of snow is possible.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute with heavy snow rates. Snow and perhaps some sleet will overspread the area Tuesday night.

The snow will begin to mix with rain Wednesday morning, changing to all rain by Wednesday afternoon.

This will be the third round of snow to hit the Tri-State in as many days.

On Sunday, four to six inches of snow fell across most of the Tri-State.

Be sure to stay up on the latest forecast and alerts in your area by downloading our free weather app.

Download our free weather app here:
Download our free weather app here:(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Between 1-6 inches of snowfall fell across the Tri-state Sunday before game time.
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
One of the Cincinnati Bengals game balls from their big win in Buffalo Sunday night went to...
Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’

Latest News

logo
Our Next Winter Storm
There is the potential for more accumulating snow on Wednesday
There is the potential for more accumulating snow on Wednesday.
Morning snow and cold temperatures
Morning snow and cold temperatures
logo
Light snow showers and flurries Sunday evening