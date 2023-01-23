Winter Storm Watch for several counties starting Tuesday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties in the Tri-State.

The Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for the following counties starting late Tuesday night:

Butler County

Clinton County

Warren County

Union County, Indiana

Heavy-wet snow mixed with some sleet at times is possible.

Two to four inches of snow is possible.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute with heavy snow rates. Snow and perhaps some sleet will overspread the area Tuesday night.

The snow will begin to mix with rain Wednesday morning, changing to all rain by Wednesday afternoon.

This will be the third round of snow to hit the Tri-State in as many days.

On Sunday, four to six inches of snow fell across most of the Tri-State.

