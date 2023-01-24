Contests
Bengals’ Eli Apple trolls Bills’ Diggs, Allen with ‘couples therapy’ tweet

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) celebrates with cornerback Eli Apple (20)...
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) celebrates with cornerback Eli Apple (20) after breaking up a pass in the end zone in the second half against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had some fun on Twitter Monday at the expense of the Buffalo Bills.

Apple is not one to shy away from talking smack on social media, especially during the playoffs.

Late Monday, the outspoken Bengals cornerback retweeted numerous tweets taking shots at Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen.

One tweet was a video from Sunday’s game when Diggs appeared to be upset with his quarterback on the sideline.

Apple replied to the post, saying the Buffalo tandem needs “couples therapy.” Apple even said he would pay for it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

