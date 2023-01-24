Bengals’ Eli Apple trolls Bills’ Diggs, Allen with ‘couples therapy’ tweet

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had some fun on Twitter Monday at the expense of the Buffalo Bills.

Apple is not one to shy away from talking smack on social media, especially during the playoffs.

Late Monday, the outspoken Bengals cornerback retweeted numerous tweets taking shots at Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen.

One tweet was a video from Sunday’s game when Diggs appeared to be upset with his quarterback on the sideline.

Apple replied to the post, saying the Buffalo tandem needs “couples therapy.” Apple even said he would pay for it.

Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I’ll pay on God 🙏🏿 https://t.co/MIOzAuWdbF — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Cancun on 3 🫶🏿 https://t.co/oOHSw1AMsT — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

They ain’t do this after the game 🤔 https://t.co/B0t45N7cEv — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.