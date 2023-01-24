Contests
Buffalo brewery makes good on bet, donates to Joe Burrow Foundation

The brewery and Rhinegeist wagered $1,000 on the outcome of the game.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.(KAREEM ELGAZZAR/THE ENQUIRER)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Buffalo’s Community Beer Works is donating $1,000 to the Joe Burrow Foundation after the Bengals’ dominant win over the Bills last Sunday.

Community Beer and Rhinegeist Brewery in Over-the-Rhine made a bet last week that the winning city’s brewery could pick a charity for the losing city’s brewery to support.

A Community Beer Works spokesperson noted Monday it’s a sad day for Buffalo but confirmed the brewery will follow through with Rhinegeist’s charity of choice.

Rhinegeist settled on the Joe Burrow Foundation.

The Joe Burrow Foundation launched last year to help families struggling to make ends meet by giving them resources to support their children’s mental health. It also works to ensure families have adequate supplies of food in Ohio and Louisiana, where 17 percent and 20 percent of children experience hunger, respectively.

[Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s]

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

