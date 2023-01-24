Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

I-275 closed in both directions near IN-KY border

Traffic starting to back up on I-275 following a crash early Tuesday.
Traffic starting to back up on I-275 following a crash early Tuesday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pair of early morning crashes have resulted in northbound and southbound I-275 being closed near the Indiana-Kentucky border.

One of the crashes happened on I-275 west at mile-marker 13 near the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge.

Traffic is starting to back up in both directions.

Officials urge drivers to find an alternate route.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for the Tri-State starting Tuesday night.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow’s two-word Instagram post a possible shot at NFL
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
One of the Cincinnati Bengals game balls from their big win in Buffalo Sunday night went to...
Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) limps back to the huddle against the...
Chiefs coach Andy Reid gives update on Mahomes’ status for Bengals game

Latest News

Daniel Beckjord, 33, was arrested after shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant on Sunday...
Police find 40k grams marijuana in home of Evendale shooting suspect
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Evendale Asian Market
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Evendale Asian Market
Loved ones asking for answers after father of six shot and killed
Loved ones asking for answers after father of six shot and killed
Melissa Powers to be sworn in as new Hamilton County Prosecutor
Melissa Powers to be sworn in as new Hamilton County Prosecutor