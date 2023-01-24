I-275 closed in both directions near IN-KY border
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pair of early morning crashes have resulted in northbound and southbound I-275 being closed near the Indiana-Kentucky border.
One of the crashes happened on I-275 west at mile-marker 13 near the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge.
Traffic is starting to back up in both directions.
Officials urge drivers to find an alternate route.
