I-275 closed in both directions near IN-KY border

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pair of early morning crashes have resulted in northbound and southbound I-275 being closed near the Indiana-Kentucky border.

One of the crashes happened on I-275 west at mile-marker 13 near the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge.

BREAKING: Back to back crashes on 275 in KY to IN has highway shut down. LIVE updates @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/lDotWlHzrg — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 24, 2023

Traffic is starting to back up in both directions.

Officials urge drivers to find an alternate route.

