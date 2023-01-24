Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’

The Bengals defensive tackle said away fans were so loud on Sunday he couldn’t hear the play calls.
Bengals fans celebrate with cornerback Eli Apple (20) after the fourth quarter of the NFL...
Bengals fans celebrate with cornerback Eli Apple (20) after the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.(SAM GREENE/THE ENQUIRER)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ hot start on offense against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday got most of the attention early on—blink your eyes and it was 14-0.

But the Bengals defense was just as dominant through the Bills’ first two drives, and it stayed that way for the duration of the game.

Part of that, according to defensive tackle D.J. Reader, was the crowd noise. No, not the noise from Buffalo fans while the Bengals were on offense, but the crowd noise from away Cincinnati fans while the Bills had the ball.

Bengals defensive end and team captain D.J. Reader said joined Kay Adams’ Up & Adams show Tuesday morning. He said it was so loud, he couldn’t hear the calls from middle linebacker Logan Wilson.

“It was so loud out there, Kay, it felt like the first playoff game against the Ravens [at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati],” Reader said, adding it was “nowhere near as quiet” when the Bills had the ball as it should have been.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) checks on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) checks on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after a hit in the fourth quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.(KAREEM ELGAZZAR/THE ENQUIRER)

Thousands of Bengals fans traveled to Buffalo for the game. “WhoDey” chants could even be heard during the television broadcast.

In the game’s dwindling moments, after the Cam Taylor-Britt interception that sealed the win, the departing masses of red and blue cleared the way for Cincinnati fans—”WhoDey Nation”—to pile into the stadium’s bottom-most rows. Then it became obvious, if it wasn’t already before, how much of the 77,000 crowd at Highmark Stadium comprised the orange and black.

Reader had a heartfelt message for those fans and the entirety of Bengals fandom on Tuesday.

“We appreciate WhoDey Nation, man. Y’all turned us up. Y’all give us life... y’all give us so much life. We’re playing for y’all. We’re not trying to let the city down, WhoDey Nation down. We out there playing for y’all. So we appreciate the support all the way. That’s from the heart. Y’all do everything for us. Y’all give us the energy to go out and play every weekend for sho’. We see you in the Twitter threads. We see you having our back. We got your back too.”

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals led 17-7 at halftime.(SAM GREENE/THE ENQUIRER)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

By daybreak Wednesday, there will be enough accumulation to cause slippery road conditions...
First Alert Weather Day: As much as 6″ of snow possible
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow’s two-word Instagram post a possible shot at NFL
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) limps back to the huddle against the...
Chiefs coach Andy Reid gives update on Mahomes’ status for Bengals game
One of the Cincinnati Bengals game balls from their big win in Buffalo Sunday night went to...
Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’

Latest News

Police found the victim in a cornfield without his head or hands.
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
Rydder Ames's classmates surprised him with cards to help him as he battles a rare form of...
Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff...
Buffalo brewery makes good on bet, donates to Joe Burrow Foundation
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
DNA match confirms Cincinnati architect killed in Mexico