D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ hot start on offense against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday got most of the attention early on—blink your eyes and it was 14-0.

But the Bengals defense was just as dominant through the Bills’ first two drives, and it stayed that way for the duration of the game.

Part of that, according to defensive tackle D.J. Reader, was the crowd noise. No, not the noise from Buffalo fans while the Bengals were on offense, but the crowd noise from away Cincinnati fans while the Bills had the ball.

Bengals defensive end and team captain D.J. Reader said joined Kay Adams’ Up & Adams show Tuesday morning. He said it was so loud, he couldn’t hear the calls from middle linebacker Logan Wilson.

“It was so loud out there, Kay, it felt like the first playoff game against the Ravens [at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati],” Reader said, adding it was “nowhere near as quiet” when the Bills had the ball as it should have been.

Thousands of Bengals fans traveled to Buffalo for the game. “WhoDey” chants could even be heard during the television broadcast.

In the game’s dwindling moments, after the Cam Taylor-Britt interception that sealed the win, the departing masses of red and blue cleared the way for Cincinnati fans—”WhoDey Nation”—to pile into the stadium’s bottom-most rows. Then it became obvious, if it wasn’t already before, how much of the 77,000 crowd at Highmark Stadium comprised the orange and black.

Reader had a heartfelt message for those fans and the entirety of Bengals fandom on Tuesday.

“We appreciate WhoDey Nation, man. Y’all turned us up. Y’all give us life... y’all give us so much life. We’re playing for y’all. We’re not trying to let the city down, WhoDey Nation down. We out there playing for y’all. So we appreciate the support all the way. That’s from the heart. Y’all do everything for us. Y’all give us the energy to go out and play every weekend for sho’. We see you in the Twitter threads. We see you having our back. We got your back too.”

