DNA match confirms Cincinnati architect killed in Mexico

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A DNA match confirms one of four bodies found last week in Mexico is that of Cincinnati architect and Hamilton resident Jose Gutiérrez, who had been missing since before Christmas.

The family says the match returned with 99 percent accuracy.

Jose’s parents, who live in Mexico, rushed to give the sample on Friday after the discovery of four bodies last Thursday.

The other bodies were confirmed last week to be those of Jose’s fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, as well as Pichardo’s sister and cousin.

The car Jose and Daniela used in Mexico was found days prior riddled with bullet holes.

Jose, 36, the oldest of seven siblings, received his master’s from Miami University and worked for a Cincinnati-based firm as an architect. Born in Mexico, his family has described him as a role model who overcame all odds to earn his degree.

He was last seen in the U.S. at CVG when he left on Dec. 22 for Zacatecas, one of Mexico’s 31 states.

He was going to visit Daniela, something his family says he often does. The couple had a 2023 wedding date.

Brandie Gutiérrez, Jose’s sister, says she last heard from him and his fiancée when the foursome went out to eat some days into their trip. She doesn’t know what happened, but she says news agencies carried troubling reports of an incident that night.

The couple hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Jose’s family expressed early fears they had been abducted.

They initially reached out to the FBI and U.S. government officials for additional help. They also filed a police report with Hamilton police.

Brandie says U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio) has constantly contacted the family to provide updates as they come in.

An agency of the Mexican government, whose mission is to find people reported missing, confirmed it was looking for Jose and leading the investigation.

The U.S. Department of State has a travel advisory for Mexico that includes Zacatecas.

The locality-specific advisory language reads: “Do not travel due to crime and kidnapping. Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state. U.S. citizens and [lawful permanent residents] have been victims of kidnapping.”

