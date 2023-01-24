Contests
Fifth Bengals game ball located in Nashville

The game ball pictured here went to Gypsys in Covington.
The game ball pictured here went to Gypsys in Covington.(Gypsys in Covington Kentucky Mainstrasse Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIX) - The fifth Bengals game ball from their 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills appears to have been sent to the Music City.

A photo surfacing on Twitter Tuesday says the game ball was sent to Tailgate Brewery in Nashville.

The Nashville Bengals Fan Club described the Tailgate Brewery as their home for Bengals games.

The Bengals playoff tradition has continued this season with game balls being sent to bars and restaurants.

Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’

Up until last week, the balls had been sent to Cincinnati area locations.

After the Bengals beat the Ravens in the first round of the playoffs, one of the game balls ended up in Baltimore.

