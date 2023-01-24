Fifth Bengals game ball located in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIX) - The fifth Bengals game ball from their 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills appears to have been sent to the Music City.

A photo surfacing on Twitter Tuesday says the game ball was sent to Tailgate Brewery in Nashville.

I have the largest announcement of my existence. @Bengals thank you all so much! I love you all 😘



How about that huh? @NashBengalsFC I can't believe it!!!!



Tailgate Brewery, the #Bengals home in Nashville, GOT A GAME BALL!!!!! #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/PdRydc0G5G — Drunk Bengals Fan (@DrunkBengalsfan) January 24, 2023

The Nashville Bengals Fan Club described the Tailgate Brewery as their home for Bengals games.

The Bengals playoff tradition has continued this season with game balls being sent to bars and restaurants.

Up until last week, the balls had been sent to Cincinnati area locations.

After the Bengals beat the Ravens in the first round of the playoffs, one of the game balls ended up in Baltimore.

