New Hamilton County Prosecutor to be sworn in Tuesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Hamilton County Prosecutor is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday afternoon to replace former prosecutor Joe Deters.

The Hamilton County Republican Party’s central committee, made up of 278 members, appointed former juvenile court judge Melissa Powers as the new prosecutor.

For the past 16 years, Powers served as Hamilton County Judge -- first in municipal court, and later in juvenile court -- but did not run for reelection in 2022.

Prior to her time as a judge, she served as an assistant prosecutor.

Powers is expected to be sworn in at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.