Newport takes step toward increased protection for cyclists

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Newport agreed Monday night to make a bicycle safety plan one step closer to reality.

The city agreed to work alongside Covington to improve safety and accessible bicycling throughout the community.

Community leaders called for change after Gloria San Miguel was struck and killed by a car in August while riding her bicycle on the 11th Street bridge connecting Newport and Covington

A petition with thousands of signatures was submitted to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet leading to a two-way protected bike lane being approved on the stretch of road where San Miguel was killed.

“It saddens me that it seems to always take a tragedy to make an action like this happen,” President of Queen City Bike Joe Humpert said.

Humpert says SanMiguel was his friend and someone who he says frequently road her bicycle

“We need to protect people like that. We need to create a situation where all of the people excited about getting out, being active, moving about and exploring their city can do so without a car,” he said.

While no members of the audience opposed to the plan came forward at the meeting, some board members did express concerns with financing the entirety of the project but praised the community partnership as they work to move forward.

“That partnering and understanding the dynamics between different cities is something we really appreciate,” Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli said.

This is the first step in this dual-city agreement.

The bicycle transportation plan is scheduled to be on the Covington commission agenda on Tuesday.

