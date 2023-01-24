Police find 40k grams marijuana in home of Evendale shooting suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting an Asian business in Evendale is also facing drug charges after police found a marijuana operation in his home.

Officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana in 33-year-old Daniel Beckford’s home after conducting a search warrant, according to an affidavit.

When entering the home, police say they found a “sophisticated grow operation” in the home with marijuana plants in multiple rooms and cultivation equipment for processing and packaging.

Beckjord also is facing multiple felonious assault charges after he admitted to shooting toward Tokyo Oriental Food Shop while there were customers inside, according to Evendale police.

In addition to the violent charges, the 33-year-old is also being charged with possession of drugs and illegal manufacture and cultivation of drugs.

He is expected to appear in Hamilton County Court Tuesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.