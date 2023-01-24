Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Police find 40k grams marijuana in home of Evendale shooting suspect

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Evendale Asian Market
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting an Asian business in Evendale is also facing drug charges after police found a marijuana operation in his home.

Officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana in 33-year-old Daniel Beckford’s home after conducting a search warrant, according to an affidavit.

When entering the home, police say they found a “sophisticated grow operation” in the home with marijuana plants in multiple rooms and cultivation equipment for processing and packaging.

Beckjord also is facing multiple felonious assault charges after he admitted to shooting toward Tokyo Oriental Food Shop while there were customers inside, according to Evendale police.

In addition to the violent charges, the 33-year-old is also being charged with possession of drugs and illegal manufacture and cultivation of drugs.

He is expected to appear in Hamilton County Court Tuesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for the Tri-State starting Tuesday night.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow’s two-word Instagram post a possible shot at NFL
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
One of the Cincinnati Bengals game balls from their big win in Buffalo Sunday night went to...
Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) limps back to the huddle against the...
Chiefs coach Andy Reid gives update on Mahomes’ status for Bengals game

Latest News

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Evendale Asian Market
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Evendale Asian Market
Loved ones asking for answers after father of six shot and killed
Loved ones asking for answers after father of six shot and killed
Traffic starting to back up on I-275 following a crash early Tuesday.
I-275 closed in both directions near IN-KY border
Melissa Powers to be sworn in as new Hamilton County Prosecutor
Melissa Powers to be sworn in as new Hamilton County Prosecutor