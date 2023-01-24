Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Reporter Simone Jameson

Simone Jameson is a reporter for FOX19.
Simone Jameson is a reporter for FOX19.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Simone Jameson is an award-winning speaker, and news personality who is originally from New York City, but grew up in metro Atlanta.

Simone joins FOX19Now/WXIX-TV after serving as a reporter, multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor at WACH FOX 57 in Columbia, SC. Prior to that, she worked for the local FOX affiliates in Albany, GA and in Jonesboro, AR.

She is a graduate of Elon University’s Interactive Media program. Before pursuing TV news, Simone was a red-carpet entertainment host, radio personality and marketing coordinator. She was also heavily involved in the public speaking organization Toastmasters International, in which she racked up numerous awards.

Outside of work, she is an avid foodie, adventurist, and volunteer, who enjoys trying new foods, exploring new places, and helping people along the way.

She is excited to be telling stories across the Cincinnati/Tri-State area while taking in all the culture, entertainment and wonders of the region.

Connect with her to share a story idea, or a new recipe to try.

FACEBOOK: Simone A. Jameson

TWITTER: @SimoneJNews

INSTAGRAM: SimoneJameson_news

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Between 1-6 inches of snowfall fell across the Tri-state Sunday before game time.
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
One of the Cincinnati Bengals game balls from their big win in Buffalo Sunday night went to...
Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’

Latest News

Internships at FOX19
Gray TV recruitment video
Gray TV recruitment video
FOX19 NOW continues rating dominance in May
WXIX Current Job Openings