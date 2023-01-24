Reporter Simone Jameson

Simone Jameson is an award-winning speaker, and news personality who is originally from New York City, but grew up in metro Atlanta.

Simone joins FOX19Now/WXIX-TV after serving as a reporter, multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor at WACH FOX 57 in Columbia, SC. Prior to that, she worked for the local FOX affiliates in Albany, GA and in Jonesboro, AR.

She is a graduate of Elon University’s Interactive Media program. Before pursuing TV news, Simone was a red-carpet entertainment host, radio personality and marketing coordinator. She was also heavily involved in the public speaking organization Toastmasters International, in which she racked up numerous awards.

Outside of work, she is an avid foodie, adventurist, and volunteer, who enjoys trying new foods, exploring new places, and helping people along the way.

She is excited to be telling stories across the Cincinnati/Tri-State area while taking in all the culture, entertainment and wonders of the region.

Connect with her to share a story idea, or a new recipe to try.

FACEBOOK: Simone A. Jameson

TWITTER: @SimoneJNews

INSTAGRAM: SimoneJameson_news

