Snow emergencies issued for parts of Tri-State
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With inclement weather in the forecast for Wednesday, some counties and cities are issuing emergency advisories.
Ohio:
- Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
- Springdale snow emergency will start at 12 a.m. on Jan. 25. The city asks that all vehicles be removed from marked snow emergency routes.
Kentucky:
- Campbell County will activate a Level 1 Travel Advisory at 1 a.m. Wednesday.
- Kenton County will be under a Level Snow 1 Snow Emergency starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Cautious driving is advised as roadways could be hazardous.
Indiana:
The precipitation is expected to begin after 10 p.m. Tuesday with rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow moving into the area.
By daybreak Wednesday, enough accumulation is expected to cause slippery road conditions impacting the morning commute. Because of the potential impact on morning travel, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.
