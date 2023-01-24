Contests
Vandals cause irreparable damage to 100-year-old Northside church

By Simone Jameson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Leaders of St. Boniface Church in Northside are devastated after vandals defaced the doors of the century-old year house of worship over the weekend.

“It’s really sad what they’ve done. I don’t even know how to describe it,” St. Boniface business manager Jenni Lindgren said.

Lindgren has worked at St. Boniface for more than two decades.

“We’ve had some other random things here and there, but this is the first major thing we’ve had since I’ve been here,” she said. “My heart did drop. I was like, who would do this to a church? A church that’s a major part of this community? I was heartbroken.”

Lindgren says a neighbor alerted church leaders to the damage which maintenance spent five hours trying to clean up this week.

The doors now have a temporary coat to help them weather the winter season.

Lindgren says ultimately church management will have to replace the doors entirely.

“We’re talking about a lot of money. In man hours alone, from beginning to end, it’s probably going to cost us more than $1,000. And churches are hurting right now. We don’t have $1,000 just to blow because somebody decided to spray paint our doors,” she said.

St. Boniface has served thousands of people over the years through its school, food pantry and voucher programs.

Lindgren is now hopeful of getting answers and calling on whoever is responsible to do the right thing.

“They’ve hurt our relationship with the community. They need to realize the full extent of what they did. This is a beautiful piece of property and is 100 years old. They’ve damaged the wood that can never be repaired. We’ll forgive you, but we need it fixed.”

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating.

Lindgren says church leaders are looking through surveillance video from 16 different cameras to see if they can catch the person or persons responsible for the vandalism.

