Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians.

Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28 when she was struck

“Like I said, it’s because people need to pay attention to the roads, they need to watch for pedestrians,” Williams said.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department incident report, a driver in a gray work van hit her.

Williams says the last thing she remembers was the crosswalk and then waking up in an ambulance.

“The first thing I noticed was the shaking of her hands from being in shock,” William’s husband Eric Dickman said.

Dickman said Williams was in a neck brace, swollen and bruised when she was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital

“Even though she said she was going to be okay, I was still worried that I was going to lose her,” he said.

Nearly a month after the incident, Williams’ legs are still bruised.

She says she suffered a severe concussion, memory and balance loss, and visual impairment.

Williams will be out of work until March as she continues to receive therapy for her injuries.

“Hopefully the person who did this will come forward and take responsibility,” Dickman said.

“It can be dangerous and you don’t want to be the cause of somebody losing their life,” Williams said.

She says the case has been dropped.

Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are trying to get information about the case from the responding officer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.