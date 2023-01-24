Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rest of Tuesday will be dry.

After 10PM, Freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain will begin across the entire area.

By Daybreak, there will be enough accumulation to cause slippery road conditions impacting the morning commute. With heavy, wet snow expected, there is the potential of seeing high snow totals. 3 to 6 inches will fall in the areas under a WINTER STORM WARNING. That would be southeast Indiana and west central Ohio.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northern Kentucky and central and southwest Ohio for 1 to 3 inches of snow possible. Regardless of specific amounts, widespread travel impacts are expected. Most of the precipitation will taper off by midday Wednesday.

