Cincinnati snow plow damaged in West Price Hill crash ahead of winter storm

A crash involving a snow plow in West Price Hill on Tuesday night.
A crash involving a snow plow in West Price Hill on Tuesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati could be down one of its snow plows tonight as heavy snowfall is expected across the Tri-State.

A car and snow plow collided Tuesday night in West Price Hill, resulting in significant damage to the car and some apparent damage to the snow plow as well.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Glenway Avenue and Carmania Avenue.

Some fuel leaked from the plow truck.

No injuries are reported.

