Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020.

Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was not used on their son Matthew for about 12 minutes after he fell to the ground.

The lawsuit claims the athletic trainer did not have an AED in his possession, the coaches did not know where the other devices were and they did not have keys to get to them.

“Totally out of the blue. I mean, he played soccer continuously for multiple years. Played football in 4th, 5th and 6th grade. Had no prior medical issues,” Matt said.

The Diocese of Covington released a statement to FOX19 NOW saying, in part, “Our school and faith community continues to grieve for (Matthew). We admire the efforts of his parents to increase safety of student-athletes through the Matthew Mangine, Jr. One Shot

Foundation.”

Matthew’s One Shot Foundation provides AED’s, training and information.

“One shot was the little thing that Matthew and I had together. We always talked about it. I told him you only got one shot, you know? You got one shot at life. You got one shot at everything and the decisions you make can impact you for the rest of your life,” Matt said.

“With this legal settlement, it is our hope that the SHDHS community can help support that effort to honor the life of their son, our friend, Matthew Mangine,” the diocese said in its statement.

The details of the settlement were not disclosed but the family says the money will go toward the Matthew Mangine, Jr. One Shot Foundation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.