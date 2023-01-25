Contests
Family wants Bengals jersey stolen from grave in Hamilton returned

A special Bengals jersey was stolen from Roy Pruitt's grave and his family is asking for its return.(Provided by family)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton family is asking for help to track down a Bengals jersey that was stolen from a loved one’s grave in Greenwood Cemetery.

Roy Pruitt died in 2020 after suffering a heart attack. His brother Edward says Roy was the Bengals’ number one fan.

His grave is surrounded by Bengals memorabilia including a flag and a special jersey made in his honor.

“I know it’s just a jersey, but it means a little bit more to us,” Roy’s brother Edward said.

The orange jersey from Roy’s best friend had the letters RIPRCP and the number 20 on the back.

“Jason Barnett had the shirt made and brought it down and put it on his grave and it was like a playoff thing you know he did it for remembrance,” Edward said.

Edward says they noticed the jersey was missing last Saturday.

“To take it from his grave is an embarrassment to the community. I believe this because he is the kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back,” Edward said.

Edward says he was never really a football fan until after his brother’s death. With the Bengals making it to the playoffs, he says it makes the jersey even more special.

“He never really got to see them doing as well as they are now. I do remember him when they picked up Joe Burrow. I remember him talking to me and saying ‘that’s our man,’” Edward said.

Pruitt says he and his brother never missed a game.

Please reach out to Edward Pruitt at 513-578-3922 if you have any information about who stole the jersey or where it might be. A reward is being offered.

