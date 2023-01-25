FIRST ALERT: Heavy, wet snow for some in the tri-state this morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Fayette, Union, Decatur, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Butler, Warren and Hamilton Counties. All other counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, except Adams, Mason and Lewis are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Cincinnati has the distinction of having a latitudinal position that permits us to enjoy weather common in the Deep South and at other times weather of the Far North. That also means we are often “on the line” in winter storm situations. Often part of the region is in the 50s with rain, another part is cold and snow is accumulating.

Wednesday is one of those days. Maysville, KY will warm to near 50° while most locations northwest of Interstate 71 will stay in the 30s. That has a big impact on snow accumulations. A few miles south of Downtown snow will accumulate to 1″ to 2″ and quickly melt. Around Downtown and a few miles to the north, 2″ to 4″ of heavy, wet snow is forecast. North of that, between Cincinnati and Dayton and Indianapolis as much as 6″ will be measured.

Tomorrow morning as the snow falls temperatures will be close to freezing. That means the snow will be wet and heavy. But because it is forecast to accumulate quickly, the snow will build up faster than it can melt. As a result, snow covered roads will be the rule in many areas for several hours and the morning commute will be very slow.

For the homebound commute, air temperatures will be warmer and roads will be wet to slushy.

Flurries or snow showers and seasonably cold weather will be with us Thursday and Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.