Former Red Scott Rolen shares emotional moment with parents after Cooperstown call

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds third baseman Scott Rolen is heading to Cooperstown, and the moment he shared the news with his parents, is one that will pull at your heartstrings.

Rolen was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday.

It was the sixth year on the ballot for the eight-time Gold Glove winner. So, as one would imagine, after all these years, it was a special day not only for Rolen but for his parents also.

The moment Scott Rolen's parents found out their son is heading to Cooperstown. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1i22VHMjy — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 25, 2023

Rolen joined the Reds in 2009 and spent his final four MLB seasons in Cincinnati.

His 17-year major league career started with the Philadelphia Phillies as he appeared in 37 games that season. The following season, the Jasper, Indiana, native played 156 games on his way to being named Rookie of the Year.

Rolen’s time as a St. Louis Cardinal was perhaps his best season.

In his six years with the Reds’ NL Central rival, Rolen was a four-time All-Star and won three of his eight Gold Gloves while in St. Louis.

He left the Cardinals after the 2007 season and went to Toronto, who traded Rolen to the Reds in July of 2009.

Rolen returned to All-Star form while in Cincinnati, earning two more trips to the midsummer classic (2010, 2011). He won his eighth and final Gold Glove during his 2010 season with the Reds.

The first thing Scott Rolen did after getting his call to the @baseballhall was have a catch with his son. pic.twitter.com/3yZDoRU3za — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 25, 2023

