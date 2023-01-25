Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Former Red Scott Rolen shares emotional moment with parents after Cooperstown call

APRIL 6, 2010: The Cincinnati Reds Scott Rolen takes to the on-deck circle against the St....
APRIL 6, 2010: The Cincinnati Reds Scott Rolen takes to the on-deck circle against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.(Jeff Swinger/The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds third baseman Scott Rolen is heading to Cooperstown, and the moment he shared the news with his parents, is one that will pull at your heartstrings.

Rolen was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday.

It was the sixth year on the ballot for the eight-time Gold Glove winner. So, as one would imagine, after all these years, it was a special day not only for Rolen but for his parents also.

Rolen joined the Reds in 2009 and spent his final four MLB seasons in Cincinnati.

His 17-year major league career started with the Philadelphia Phillies as he appeared in 37 games that season. The following season, the Jasper, Indiana, native played 156 games on his way to being named Rookie of the Year.

Rolen’s time as a St. Louis Cardinal was perhaps his best season.

In his six years with the Reds’ NL Central rival, Rolen was a four-time All-Star and won three of his eight Gold Gloves while in St. Louis.

He left the Cardinals after the 2007 season and went to Toronto, who traded Rolen to the Reds in July of 2009.

Rolen returned to All-Star form while in Cincinnati, earning two more trips to the midsummer classic (2010, 2011). He won his eighth and final Gold Glove during his 2010 season with the Reds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

By daybreak Wednesday, there will be enough accumulation to cause slippery road conditions...
Heavy, wet snowfall for some in the Tri-State early Wednesday
Police found the victim in a cornfield without his head or hands.
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
The Nashville Bengals Fan Club described the Tailgate Brewery as their home for Bengals games.
Fifth Bengals game ball located in Nashville
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) celebrates with cornerback Eli Apple (20)...
Bengals’ Eli Apple trolls Bills’ Diggs, Allen with ‘couples therapy’ tweet

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) leaves the field after his NFL football game...
Bengals’ Hurst finalist for Salute to Service Award honoring work with military
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Joe Burrow named MVP finalist
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
NFL teams skipping Lou Anarumo in head-coaching searches ‘a joke,’ says analyst
Bengals fans celebrate with cornerback Eli Apple (20) after the fourth quarter of the NFL...
D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’