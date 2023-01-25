I-275 east near Combs-Hehl Bridge reopened after crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of I-275 east near the Combs-Hehl Bridge are back open after a crash briefly had the entire section blocked.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 8:15 a.m.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Right lane is now open. Left lanes remain blocked. https://t.co/9kOoDO206Q — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) January 25, 2023

