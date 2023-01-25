I-275 east near Combs-Hehl Bridge reopened after crash
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of I-275 east near the Combs-Hehl Bridge are back open after a crash briefly had the entire section blocked.
It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 8:15 a.m.
