Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

‘I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,’ Bills GM says on Bengals’ path to success

Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the first half of the game...
Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the first half of the game against Buffalo in Highmark Stadium.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ path to get where they are currently is not the route Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane wants his team to go.

From Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals are loaded with young talent.

Their young core has propelled them to back-to-back AFC Championship game appearances. Eager to avenge last year’s Super Bowl loss, the Bengals are now just one win away from getting that chance after last week’s dominating 27-10 defeat of the Bills.

During his season-ending press conference, Beane talked about the Bengals’ success and might have thrown some shade at how Cincinnati has been able to rise to the conversation of the NFL elites.

The Bills general manager said the youth of the Bengals’ has allowed them to pay lower salaries, which is a factor in their success. He pointed out the differences in salary cap space between the Bills and the Bengals.

Beane said the Bengals’ losing history allowed them to be in a spot to draft Chase at No. 5 in 2021. That is not a position he wants to be in, he explained.

Chase finished the game against the Bills with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

While the Bills move to the offseason, Chase and the Bengals are preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship rematch.

Bengals Storylines
Joe Burrow named MVP finalist
NFL teams skipping Lou Anarumo in head-coaching searches ‘a joke,’ says analyst
Bengals now betting favorite to win AFC Championship game
New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City
No relaxing: Coach Taylor speaks on mindset heading into AFC Championship

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

By daybreak Wednesday, there will be enough accumulation to cause slippery road conditions...
Heavy, wet snowfall for some in the Tri-State early Wednesday
Police found the victim in a cornfield without his head or hands.
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
The Nashville Bengals Fan Club described the Tailgate Brewery as their home for Bengals games.
Fifth Bengals game ball located in Nashville
Counties ranging from Ripley and Dearborn County to the east in Butler and Warren County...
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) leaves the field after his NFL football game...
Bengals’ Hurst finalist for Salute to Service Award honoring work with military
APRIL 6, 2010: The Cincinnati Reds Scott Rolen takes to the on-deck circle against the St....
Former Red Scott Rolen shares emotional moment with parents after Cooperstown call
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Joe Burrow named MVP finalist
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
NFL teams skipping Lou Anarumo in head-coaching searches ‘a joke,’ says analyst