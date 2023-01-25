‘I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,’ Bills GM says on Bengals’ path to success

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ path to get where they are currently is not the route Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane wants his team to go.

From Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals are loaded with young talent.

Their young core has propelled them to back-to-back AFC Championship game appearances. Eager to avenge last year’s Super Bowl loss, the Bengals are now just one win away from getting that chance after last week’s dominating 27-10 defeat of the Bills.

During his season-ending press conference, Beane talked about the Bengals’ success and might have thrown some shade at how Cincinnati has been able to rise to the conversation of the NFL elites.

The Bills general manager said the youth of the Bengals’ has allowed them to pay lower salaries, which is a factor in their success. He pointed out the differences in salary cap space between the Bills and the Bengals.

Beane said the Bengals’ losing history allowed them to be in a spot to draft Chase at No. 5 in 2021. That is not a position he wants to be in, he explained.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane: “I don't want to suck bad enough to get Ja'Marr Chase.”pic.twitter.com/STdFvvf09F — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 25, 2023

They have a good team. They, right now, are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract. They had some lean years and, without getting too much into their build, I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase. He’s a heck of a talent, I’d love to have him. But you’ve got to go through some lean years to do that.

Chase finished the game against the Bills with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

While the Bills move to the offseason, Chase and the Bengals are preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship rematch.

