‘It feels like Christmas:’ Bengals fans headed to Kansas City any way they can

[Full Bengals coverage]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Arrowhead Stadium is almost 600 miles from Cincinnati. That’s nearly a nine-hour drive. So it begs the question, if you’re going: Should you fly or drive to the AFC Championship Game.

Madison Wesley and her dad, Jesse, are going to Kansas City by air Sunday morning.

“There’s going to be a lot of excited fans on both fronts,” Wesley said. “I know there will be a lot that travel to Kansas City as well. It will be my first away game for them ever. I would love to see them win.”

The father-daughter duo are flying Delta for the second week in a row. But they’re hoping for better results.

“We were sitting in our seats, and I remember my dad was getting flustered because our flight had not taken off yet,” Wesley recalled. “But I told him this stuff happens all the time. Patience is a virtue. I told him that!”

Madison and her dad never made it to Buffalo. After connecting in Atlanta several hours late, they asked the flight attendant if they could hold their connecting flight. Wesley says there were plenty of people on her flight from CVG going to Buffalo. They ultimately missed their connecting flight.

They turned around and took another flight back to Cincinnati, landing just in time to watch the game at home. They lost thousands of dollars between the game tickets, hotel, and the airline tickets.

“We’re just excited for the atmosphere,” said Bengals fan Kennedy Oser. “Something about Bengals fans, they bring an energy that is just crazy and fun and I’m excited for my brothers to experience it.”

Oser and her brothers are driving to Kansas City Saturday night. She says they didn’t want to risk it with delayed or cancelled flights. Not to mention the cost. According to Google Flights, the cheapest roundtrip flight is $700 up to $1500.

“It feels like Christmas,” Oser said. “You can’t sleep and we’re just excited for Saturday to be here and to join all the Bengals fans down there.”

[D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’]

Defensive tackle and team captain D.J. Reader said so many away Bengals fans made noise in Buffalo on Sunday that he couldn't hear the play calls from Logan Wilson. #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/sQrwANnYBk — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 25, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.