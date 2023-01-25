Contests
Joe Burrow named MVP finalist

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP.

The league announced the finalists on Wednesday.

Here’s a glance at Burrow’s regular season stats:

  • Competition percentage: 68.3% (Second most)
  • Passing yards: 4,475 (Fifth most)
  • Touchdowns: 35 (T-2nd)
  • Yards gained per pass attempt: 7.4 (10th most)
  • QBR: 58.8 (10th best)

Burrow’s opponent on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes, is a massive favorite to win the award.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Mahomes’ odds at -1600. Burrow has the second-best odds at +900 on DraftKings.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is +1500 on DraftKings.

The other finalists for MVP included Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+1500) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (+10000).

