Newport city commission approves bike safety and accessibility plan

NEWPORT (WXIX) - The Newport City Board of Commissioners approved plans Monday night to increase bicycle safety and accessibility, according to a statement from Newport City Manager, Tom Fromme.

Newport commissioners unanimously approved Bicycle Transportation Plan Agreement Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Covington, Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation, the statement said.

“The City of Newport is committed to improving bicycle and pedestrian trails in the city, which is something we are working on right now with our plan for improving US 27 with lanes for both pedestrians and bikes,” Fromme said. “The opportunity to develop a broader bike plan with the expertise of Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation is welcome and appreciated.”

Northern Kentucky city officials, community leaders, and avid biking groups have focused on improving bike safety since August when Gloria San Miguel was struck and killed on the 11th Street Bridge, a connector between Newport and Covington, according to Newport city officials.

“This is a much-needed plan that is tied to one of the city’s top priorities in the Newport Comprehensive Plan that calls for dedicated bike and pedestrian trails that connect community assets,” said Newport neighborhood activist Rachel Comte. “We want to thank Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation for putting this framework together.”

Tri-State Trails will work with Newport and Covington to develop the Bicycle Transportation Plan, and funding will be provided by Devou Good Foundation, Newport city officials said.

“This has been a very productive discussion among these partners,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli, Jr. “Devou Good is very aware of our scarce resources, and they are really helping us move forward. They understand the different dynamics between cities and Matt Butler and his team at Devou Good have really stepped up with the funds that will lead to the implementation of this plan. Their support of the city is greatly appreciated.”

According to the Newport City Commission, some next steps of the Bicycle Transportation plan will include identifying key destinations such as employment centers, schools, retail districts and parks. The plan also stated the there will be two community engagement sessions to collect public input on proposed bike routes.

