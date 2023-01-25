Person ill from suspicious letter, Newtown police say

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a suspicious letter made a person ill, the Newton police chief said.

Chief Tom Synan says the letter was received at a business near Main and Debolt streets.

An employee opened the letter and an unknown substance made their eyes water and have a reaction, the chief says.

Police are trying to determine what the substance is and how to handle it however Chief Synan says it is not an explosive.

One side of Main Street is shut down as a precaution, the chief says.

This is breaking news. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

