Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Person ill from suspicious letter, Newtown police say

Person ill from suspicious letter in Newtown, police say
Person ill from suspicious letter in Newtown, police say(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a suspicious letter made a person ill, the Newton police chief said.

Chief Tom Synan says the letter was received at a business near Main and Debolt streets.

An employee opened the letter and an unknown substance made their eyes water and have a reaction, the chief says.

Police are trying to determine what the substance is and how to handle it however Chief Synan says it is not an explosive.

One side of Main Street is shut down as a precaution, the chief says.

This is breaking news. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

By daybreak Wednesday, there will be enough accumulation to cause slippery road conditions...
Heavy, wet snowfall for some in the Tri-State early Wednesday
Police found the victim in a cornfield without his head or hands.
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
Counties ranging from Ripley and Dearborn County to the east in Butler and Warren County...
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
The Nashville Bengals Fan Club described the Tailgate Brewery as their home for Bengals games.
Fifth Bengals game ball located in Nashville

Latest News

A special Bengals jersey was stolen from Roy Pruitt's grave and his family is asking for its...
Family wants Bengals jersey stolen from grave in Hamilton returned
"The City of Newport is committed to improving bicycle and pedestrian trails in the city,"...
Newport city commission approves bike safety and accessibility plan
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Burrow says Bengals don’t need any extra motivation against Chiefs: ‘We’re coming for them’
Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously to pay $3M for downtown Saks building
City to pay $3M for downtown Saks building